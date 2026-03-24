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You don’t get to rewrite history because it’s politically convenient. You don’t get to wake up in 2026, see missiles in the sky, and decide the story began sometime around your last election cycle. That’s not analysis. That’s intellectual cowardice with a WiFi connection.

The current war didn’t start with Trump. It didn’t even start in the last decade. It started in 1979, when a radical Islamic regime took power in Iran and announced, clearly and unapologetically, that it intended to export its revolution across the region. Not coexist. Not compromise. Export. That’s not interpretation. That’s their own language.

Under Jimmy Carter’s watch, America stood by as the Shah fell and the Ayatollah rose. And almost immediately, the new regime showed the world exactly what it was: American diplomats taken hostage for 444 days, paraded as symbols of humiliation while the United States hesitated, stumbled, and projected weakness at a moment when strength mattered most. That moment wasn’t just embarrassing. It was formative. It told the regime in Tehran that confrontation worked, that the West could be pushed, and that consequences were negotiable.

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From there, the strategy wasn’t chaotic. It was disciplined. Iran didn’t need to fight traditional wars. It built something far more effective: a network. Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hamas in Gaza. Militias across Iraq and Syria. A web of pressure surrounding Israel, tightening over decades, funded, trained, and coordinated with precision. This wasn’t a flare-up. It was construction.

And while that structure was being built, the West oscillated between denial and appeasement. Deals were signed. Sanctions were lifted. Money flowed. And every time the regime was given breathing room, it used that room to expand. Because when a government tells you, repeatedly, what it believes and what it intends to do, the rational response is to believe it. Ignoring it isn’t diplomacy. It’s delusion.

Then Donald Trump enters the picture, and for the first time in years, the approach shifts. No illusions about partnership. No attempt to pretend the regime just needed better incentives. Maximum pressure. Economic sanctions that actually bite. And the elimination of Qasem Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s proxy warfare across the region. That wasn’t escalation for the sake of chaos. That was disruption of a system that had been allowed to operate with near impunity.

And here’s the part that seems to short-circuit people: he didn’t create the conflict. He confronted it.

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But confronting a problem exposes it. It forces clarity. And clarity is uncomfortable for those who spent years insisting the problem wasn’t that serious, that it could be managed, softened, negotiated into submission. When reality contradicts that worldview, the instinct isn’t to reassess. It’s to deflect.

So now we get the modern narrative: this is Trump’s war. As if a four-decade-long ideological and military buildup can be pinned on one administration. As if the missiles, the militias, the infrastructure of conflict all materialized overnight. It’s not just wrong. It’s a refusal to engage with reality on even the most basic level.

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What we are seeing now is not a beginning. It is the visible phase of something that has been developing for generations. Iran’s leadership has been consistent in its objectives. Israel has been consistent in its need to defend itself. The only inconsistency has been the willingness of outside observers to acknowledge what’s actually happening.

And that’s why the commentary feels so detached. Because it is detached. It’s built on a version of history that starts wherever it’s most politically convenient, ignores everything that came before, and then tries to explain a complex reality with a simplistic narrative.

The truth is far less comfortable and far more serious. This war is the product of long-term strategy, ideological commitment, and decades of missed or mishandled opportunities to confront a growing threat. It cannot be understood through the lens of a single presidency, a single decision, or a single moment.

History doesn’t work that way.

It accumulates. It builds. And eventually, it demands to be dealt with.

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