UNWRA Is Hamas, Guterres Is Their Bitch — Let’s Call It What It Is
This isn’t a man — this is a geopolitical fart wearing a tie.
Let’s not sugarcoat it. Antonio Guterres is not just a disgrace — he’s a damn war criminal in diplomatic drag. A pathetic, groveling, morally bankrupt parasite who has built his career on licking the boots of genocidal regimes while pissing on the graves of Jewish victims. He’s not a neutral …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.