The Palestinian Authority, under Mahmoud Abbas, published a draft constitution for a future Palestinian state. This is what the state is meant to be. On purpose.

Remember that this is an actual constitution. Not a protest slogan. Not a poem. Not a “starting point for dialogue.” A constitution is the rulebook of a state. It decides who has rights, who doesn’t, who gets protected, who gets punished, and how power is enforced. This document is what governs real lives when the chanting stops and the police show up.

First, Jerusalem. The constitution declares Jerusalem exclusively Palestinian. It describes it as their political, spiritual, cultural capital. Jewish history is not argued against. It is not denied with evidence. It is simply erased. Judaism is not mentioned anywhere in the document. Not once. Christianity gets a polite nod. Islam runs the show. Jews, despite being the people whose history in Jerusalem goes back thousands of years, are treated like they never existed. That’s not a mistake. That’s the point.

Now the law. The constitution declares Islam as the official religion and Sharia as the primary source of legislation. Primary means dominant. Supreme. In charge. This is not symbolic. This is not “spiritual guidance.” This is religious law enforced by the state. Sharia courts are explicitly empowered to handle disputes. That means religious judges decide outcomes, not secular civil law.

So let’s translate that into reality, since slogans have clearly fried people’s brains.

If you are gay, you do not get “rights that need improvement.” You get no rights. Sharia-based systems do not tolerate homosexuality. Period. There is no pride. There is no protection. There is punishment. Brutal punishment. This isn’t controversial. This is how Sharia works. The same people waving rainbow flags are cheering for a system that would erase them. That’s not solidarity. That’s suicide with hashtags.

If you are a woman, this constitution is not your friend. Sharia law means male guardianship, religious control over dress and behavior, unequal legal testimony, and punishment for disobedience. Burkas are not a fashion choice here. They are enforcement. The same activists who think a bad date is oppression are applauding a system where women are legally subordinate. That’s not feminism. That’s performance art gone wrong.

If you are accused of stealing, Sharia law doesn’t do restorative justice circles. It does amputation. Hands are cut off. That’s not metaphorical. That’s not “context-dependent.” That’s the legal framework you are defending while pretending you care about human rights.

Now let’s talk about violence. The constitution formally guarantees state care and honor for the families of “martyrs.” Martyrs here means terrorists. People who murdered civilians. Their families receive money, benefits, dignity. Murder is not condemned. It is rewarded. Violence is not a tragedy. It is institutionalized. The same activists who scream “violence is never the answer” are defending a constitution that pays for it.

Freedom of religion is mentioned, because authoritarian documents always lie politely. But Judaism is entirely absent. A constitution that cannot even name Jews wants you to believe Jews will be protected. That requires a level of gullibility that should honestly be studied by scientists.

This document also locks in the same leadership, the same political monopoly, the same unelected elites, and wraps it all in the language of liberation so Western activists can clap without thinking. Democracy is promised. Power rotation is promised. Everything is promised. Just like always. Meanwhile, the actual enforceable parts are religious law, erased Jews, rewarded violence, and authoritarian control.

So when someone says “I just support Palestinian rights,” this is what they’re supporting. Not healthcare. Not freedom. Not coexistence. A religious authoritarian state that erases Jews, crushes women, executes gays, glorifies terrorists, and enforces obedience through religious courts.

And here’s the part that really stings.

If this constitution ever became real, the loudest Western supporters would be the first to run. The gays would flee. The feminists would panic. The Jews would already be gone. And the same people chanting today would claim they were “misled.”

You weren’t misled. It’s written down. You just didn’t read it.

This isn’t a struggle for rights. It’s a blueprint for repression with better branding. And if you’re still cheering after understanding that, you’re not ignorant anymore.

You’re complicit.

