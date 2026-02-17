Subscribe

The post-Holocaust world’s greatest fraud is the smug, self-congratulatory lie that the lesson was learned early enough to stop history from repeating its blood-soaked script.

We curated memory, laminated history, and sold “Never Again” like a lifestyle brand. Then we deluded ourselves into thinking remembrance would disarm hatred, institutions would move before it was undeniable, and Jews wouldn’t once again be the only ones reading the smoke while everyone else debated decorum.

That promise was bullshit from birth.

Stop swallowing the platitudes and look at the damn pattern. Two months after the Bondi massacre, JEWS were butchered by terrorists radicalized inside so called civilized Australia, and two months later there isn’t a single damn extremist preacher arrested, charged, or publicly dragged into the light. Not one. The ideology that produced Bondi is being handled like a bureaucratic shit show instead of the lethal cancer it is. This is cowardice masquerading as governance. Silence where heads should roll. Paper-pushing crap where fear, consequences, and deterrence should be doing the job.

And then comes the insanity piled on top of denial. Australia actually has the nerve to fling the gate open for more ISIS brides. Same ideology. Same worldview. Same diseased moral universe that sanctifies slaughter and turns Jewish death into holy scripture. The very same ideology the Bondi terrorists swore allegiance to. There is no ambiguity left. None. The message is carved in concrete: confrontation is optional, backbone is negotiable, and accommodation of this filth is official policy.

From the outside, this isn’t subtle. Distance strips away denial. When you are not emotionally invested in pretending everything is fine, the rot is obvious. This is what happens when a society decides optics are safer than courage, when managing extremism becomes preferable to defeating it, and when certain communities are expected to absorb the risk quietly so the illusion of harmony survives.

Jews always see this first. Not because we are hysterical. Because we have the longest data set in history. We recognize the early-stage symptoms before governments admit there is a disease. Minimization. Euphemisms. “It’s complicated.” “Trust the process.” Every Jewish community that waited for certainty has a memorial somewhere.

No, this is not Nazi Germany. Stop using that comparison as a comfort blanket. History doesn’t repeat word for word. It follows patterns. And the pattern is relentless: when a state excuses ideological violence while demanding restraint from its Jewish citizens, Jews stop being stakeholders and start being buffers. Conditional belonging always ends the same way.

Here is the truth that shatters comfort. If ISIS still had its Caliphate, these people would not be applying for Western passports. They would still be there, celebrating. The only reason they want “home” now is because the Caliphate was crushed by Iraqis, Kurds, Syrians, and Western forces. Motive matters. Timing matters. Reality matters.

I don’t live there. This is not my country. That is precisely why I’m saying this without sedation. From the outside, the alarm is deafening.

And now I’ll make it personal, because slogans are cheap.

I did it. I left comfort. I left suburban America. I left predictability, convenience, and the lie that Jews can always ride out the storm if we just behave well enough. I didn’t leave because it was easy. I left because clarity eventually beats comfort if you’re honest with yourself.

If I can do it, so can you.

Aliyah is not fear. It is adulthood. It is the decision to stop gambling your children’s future on the hope that institutions will wake up before extremists act again. Hope has never saved Jews. Movement has.

A post-Holocaust world that forces Jews to once again choose between comfort and survival has failed its one sacred promise. The tragedy is not that Jews are responding. The tragedy is that we have to.

Israel is not perfect. No country forged under constant threat ever is. But it exists for one reason only: so Jews never again have to beg, explain, whisper, or wait. So Jewish survival is policy, not a favor. So Jewish life is not conditional on political mood swings or ideological cowardice.

So hear this clearly, without apology or hedging.

Come home while it is still a choice.

Come home while flights are normal and assets move freely.

Come home while people still call you dramatic instead of asking why you waited.

You don’t wait for the fire to reach the bedroom before leaving the house. From the outside, the smoke is already thick.

Come home to Israel.

