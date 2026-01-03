People keep pretending Venezuela is a tragedy that happened to someone else, in another language, under exotic conditions that could never apply “here.” That lie is the most dangerous part of this entire story. Nicolás Maduro is not a historical accident. He is the logical conclusion of an idea that always ends the same way and always swears this time will be different.

Maduro did not wake up one morning and decide to become a dictator. He followed a script. Centralize power in the name of justice. Smother markets in the name of fairness. Replace institutions with ideology. Turn citizens into dependents and call it compassion. Criminalize dissent and rename it public safety. Once that machinery is in place, elections become decorative, courts become props, and violence becomes administrative.

Venezuela had everything. Oil, food, educated citizens, global access. It didn’t collapse because of bad luck or sanctions or sabotage. It collapsed because socialism, when given real power, consumes reality itself. Savings evaporated. Hospitals emptied. Children starved. Millions fled. And through it all, Maduro smiled, blamed enemies, and tightened his grip. This is what ideological certainty looks like when it stops pretending to be humane.

Now pay attention, because the uncomfortable part is not Maduro. The uncomfortable part is how familiar the language sounds before the collapse. Zohran Mamdani does not promise prisons or firing squads. Neither did Chávez. He promises moral clarity, redistribution, righteous control, and the comforting lie that the state can fix human nature if only it has enough power. That lie is the seed. Maduro is the harvest.

The difference between Mamdani and Maduro is not values. It is stage of development. One operates inside a system that still restrains him. The other dismantled the restraints and showed you exactly what waits on the other side. History does not repeat because people are stupid. It repeats because people convince themselves warnings are exaggerations.

Iran understood this long ago. That is why it attaches itself to regimes like Maduro’s. Not out of solidarity, but strategy. Iran feeds off collapse. It bankrolls failure. It thrives where institutions rot and power concentrates. Venezuela became a client state not because it mattered economically, but because it mattered symbolically and strategically. A socialist dictatorship in the Western Hemisphere, hostile to the United States, desperate for lifelines, and willing to trade sovereignty for survival. Perfect.

This is the same Iran that arms Hezbollah, funds Hamas, propped up Assad, fuels militias, and exports chaos as policy. Different flags, same engine. Destroy pluralism. Eliminate dissent. Blame the West. Rule through fear. This is the axis of evil in the modern world, not ideological cousins debating theory, but regimes actively coordinating collapse.

When the United States moves against someone like Maduro, it is not acting impulsively. It is cutting into a network that metastasizes wherever weakness and ideological blindness allow it to grow. This is not about Venezuela alone. It is about interrupting a model before it replicates further.

Here is the part people don’t like hearing. Freedom does not die screaming. It dies politely. It dies under slogans. It dies under promises of care. It dies while people reassure themselves that comparisons are unfair, that institutions are strong enough, that it can’t happen here. Venezuela said all of that too.

Maduro is not a monster from another planet. He is a warning written in human language. Ignore it, and you don’t get to claim surprise when the shelves empty, the laws harden, and the exits close.

This is why U.S. action matters. Not because America is perfect, but because the alternative is letting the same ideology keep proving itself on human lives. Venezuela is not history. It is a mirror. And mirrors are terrifying when you finally look into them.