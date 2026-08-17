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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
14h

The war is between Gaza and Israel. The war is between Lebanon and Israel. Add Iran to the mixture. The security of Israel depends on Israel Defense Forces and no one else.

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RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
15h

I thank G-D for your mind. This writing is brilliant.

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