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History has a sick sense of humor.

Sometimes it whispers. Sometimes it taps politely on the window. And sometimes it watches the president of the United States sign an agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran at the Palace of Versailles and screams, “Have none of you read the plaque?”

On June 17, 2026, President Donald Trump signed the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding during a dinner at Versailles. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed from Tehran. The cameras clicked. The diplomats applauded. Markets exhaled. The phrase “historic agreement” was dragged out of the diplomatic storage closet, dusted off, and forced to perform one more humiliating little dance.

Historic? Absolutely.

Reassuring? Only if your knowledge of history begins with yesterday’s breakfast.

Versailles is not a neutral venue. It is a monument to the catastrophic human habit of confusing a signed document with a solved problem. In 1919, leaders gathered in its Hall of Mirrors to sign the treaty that formally ended the First World War. They promised a new international order. They produced grand language, borders, reparations, commissions, guarantees, and enough paper to insulate a small country.

Twenty years later, Europe was at war again.

To be precise, the Treaty of Versailles did not single-handedly create Hitler or cause the Second World War. Nazi ideology, rabid antisemitism, the Great Depression, political collapse, appeasement, and the deliberate choices of evil men all mattered. But Versailles helped create a settlement filled with humiliation, grievance, unstable promises, and security mechanisms that depended on aggressors respecting paper after they had stopped respecting civilization.

It was peace announced before peace had been built.

And now the same palace has hosted another performance in which political theater was mistaken for strategic victory.

Only this time, history did not wait twenty years to expose the fraud.

It took twenty days.

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Before Versailles, There Was Évian

The geographical symbolism is almost too obscene to invent.

The 2026 G7 summit was held in Évian-les-Bains. For most tourists, Évian means bottled water and a pleasant view of Lake Geneva. For Jews, the name carries a rather different aftertaste.

In 1938, delegates from 32 countries gathered at Évian to discuss the desperate plight of Jews fleeing Nazi persecution. For nine days, representatives expressed concern, displayed sympathy, and explained—very elegantly, of course—why their countries could not take meaningful numbers of Jewish refugees. With the Dominican Republic the lone country at the conference willing to accept more refugees, the doors remained shut.

It was an international masterclass in compassionate vocabulary and moral cowardice.

The Jews received speeches. The Nazis received information: the world objected to the persecution of Jews, but not enough to inconvenience itself by saving them.

Eighty-eight years later, world leaders gathered again in Évian, and the American president then signed an agreement with Iran at Versailles—an agreement that purported to address fighting involving Israel and Lebanon even though Israel was not a party to it.

Évian to Versailles.

Sympathy without rescue. Peace without security. Decisions about Jews made in rooms where Jews are absent.

History is not repeating word for word. It is rhyming so loudly the chandeliers should be shaking.

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America Promised. Iran Would Try.

Ignore the palace for a moment and read the agreement itself. The architecture of surrender is hiding in the verbs.

The United States undertook to begin removing its naval blockade immediately and end it within 30 days. It promised waivers allowing Iran to export crude oil and conduct the banking, insurance, and transport transactions needed to sell it. It agreed to make Iran’s frozen funds fully usable. It committed to pursue the termination of American sanctions, secondary sanctions, United Nations restrictions, and IAEA-related resolutions. It pledged, with regional partners, to develop a reconstruction and economic package worth at least $300 billion. During the interim period, Washington also promised not to impose new sanctions or deploy additional forces to the region.

Those are not vague aspirations. Those are valuable, measurable concessions.

What did Tehran offer in return?

Iran agreed to stop military operations, use its “best efforts” to restore safe commercial passage through the Strait of Hormuz, reaffirm that it would not develop or acquire nuclear weapons, maintain the existing status of its nuclear program, and negotiate the difficult details later.

The enriched uranium stockpile? To be resolved later.

The future of enrichment? Discussed later.

The inspection and enforcement machinery? Established later.

The final nuclear settlement? Negotiated during a 60-day window.

The ballistic missile program built to carry weapons across the region? No meaningful restriction.

The terror proxies Iran has armed, financed, trained, and used as disposable launchpads against Israel and American interests? No meaningful dismantlement.

America promised action. Iran promised discussion.

Washington offered relief. Tehran offered a calendar invitation.

This was not “peace through strength.” It was ransom with hors d’oeuvres.

The nuclear clause was especially insulting. Iran “reaffirmed” that it would not develop nuclear weapons—as if the revolutionary regime deserved hundreds of billions of dollars for repeating an obligation it had already claimed to accept.

That is like rewarding an arsonist for signing a note promising that he remains philosophically opposed to fire while he keeps the petrol, the matches, and the keys to the building.

The agreement did not require the immediate, verified dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. It allowed the nuclear status quo to remain during negotiations. Even the minimum proposed treatment of enriched material was on-site downblending under eventual IAEA supervision, while the fate of enrichment itself was pushed into the final talks.

Apparently geopolitics now operates like a crooked home renovation: release the money, defer the inspection rules, let the contractor keep the dangerous equipment, and hope he becomes honest after the deposit clears.

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The Strait of Hormuz Got a Free Trial

Iran closed one of the world’s most important shipping routes, helped send energy markets into panic, and then negotiated rewards for partially reversing the crisis it had created.

Under the memorandum, Tehran promised toll-free safe passage for commercial vessels for 60 days only, using its “best efforts,” with full traffic to be restored over as many as 30 days.

How generous.

The Strait of Hormuz had apparently become a subscription service: enjoy two months of free navigation, then check back for premium pricing.

This is how deterrence dies. An aggressor creates a crisis, holds the global economy hostage, and is then paid for lowering the gun slightly. The lesson to every aspiring dictatorship is obvious: missiles are leverage, piracy is a negotiating strategy, and terrorism comes with a rewards program.

The regime did not learn that aggression carries unbearable consequences. It learned that sufficient aggression produces better terms.

And the free world applauded because the oil price moved in the preferred direction before dinner was over.

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Iran Was Allowed to Negotiate Over Lebanon. Israel Was Expected to Obey.

The first paragraph declared an “immediate and permanent termination” of military operations on all fronts, explicitly including Lebanon. It invoked Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Lovely words. There was only one small problem: Iran does not own Lebanon.

The Islamic Republic spent decades arming Hezbollah, hollowing out Lebanese sovereignty, and turning civilian territory into an Iranian missile platform. Then Tehran was welcomed as a statesman entitled to negotiate Lebanon’s future.

The arsonist was invited to help draft the fire code.

Israel, meanwhile, was not a signatory.

Think about the arrogance of that. Israel was expected to accept security restrictions arising from an American-Iranian memorandum while Iran’s missile program, nuclear infrastructure, and proxy network remained unresolved. The country whose civilians live under the missiles was treated as an administrative complication. The country supplying the missiles was treated as an indispensable partner.

This was not merely bad diplomacy. It was diplomatic imperialism wearing a peace pin.

The same moral logic appeared at Munich in 1938, when powerful states negotiated over Czechoslovakia without Czechoslovakia at the table. Iran is not Nazi Germany, and 2026 is not 1938. Historical analogies should illuminate, not replace thought. But the governing conceit is chillingly familiar: powerful men decide that a smaller democracy should absorb the danger required to purchase everyone else a temporary quiet.

Europe brought Munich’s morality to Versailles’ address.

Israel’s answer must remain the answer Zionism restored to Jewish history: No.

No foreign capital gets to decide how many missiles Israeli children must tolerate. No chandeliered dining room gets to trade away the security of Haifa, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Be’er Sheva, or the communities along the northern border. No government—friend or foe—has the authority to bind Israel to a suicide note Israel did not sign.

Jewish sovereignty means that never again will our survival depend on whether distant statesmen find our deaths diplomatically inconvenient.

I write this from Efrat, in the Judean Hills—far from the mirrors of Versailles and close enough to Jerusalem to know the difference between history as decoration and history as survival. Here, an “implementation period” is not a harmless bureaucratic phrase. It is time an enemy can use to reload.

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The “Permanent” Agreement That Lasted Twenty Days

Then reality arrived and mugged the press release.

The memorandum was signed on June 17. On July 7, President Trump declared it “over.” Iran suspended it a week later. By August 12, the Strait of Hormuz remained closed, both sides were accusing the other of violations, attacks on shipping had rattled markets again, and mediators had made no progress reviving the arrangement.

“Immediate and permanent” peace lasted less than three weeks.

Even a free streaming trial survives longer.

The 1919 settlement at Versailles took two decades to reveal the full scale of its failure. The 2026 production managed it in twenty days. Say what you will about modern diplomacy—it has become remarkably efficient at manufacturing disasters.

But the collapse was not bad luck. It was embedded in the agreement from the beginning. The document front-loaded benefits, postponed the central disputes, excluded essential regional parties, and relied on a revolutionary regime’s goodwill while leaving its machinery of coercion substantially intact.

That is not a peace agreement.

It is an intermission financed by the audience.

The Iranian People Deserve Better Than a Richer Regime

Condemning this agreement is not hostility toward the Iranian people. It is the opposite.

Persians and Jews are not eternal enemies. Jewish memory honors Cyrus the Great, the Persian king who allowed the exiles of Judah to return to Jerusalem and rebuild. Before the Islamic Revolution, Iran and Israel cooperated.

The natural conflict is not between two ancient peoples. It is between free societies and a revolutionary dictatorship that imprisons Iranians at home while exporting terror abroad.

A $300 billion reconstruction promise directed through the Islamic Republic is not a gift to Iran’s brave dissidents, women, workers, minorities, or political prisoners. Money is fungible. Economic oxygen given to the regime frees resources for the Revolutionary Guard, internal repression, missiles, proxies, and the next confrontation.

The Iranian people deserve a country that builds hospitals instead of tunnels, powers homes instead of centrifuges, and sends tourists abroad instead of drones. Israelis deserve to live without a regime publicly organizing its strategy around their destruction.

Those goals are compatible.

Strengthening the dictatorship serves neither.

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What a Real Agreement Would Require

A serious agreement would begin with performance, not promises.

It would require the verified dismantlement of the military dimensions of Iran’s nuclear program before major relief. It would remove or irreversibly destroy dangerous stockpiles. It would impose intrusive inspections, including access to suspect military sites, with automatic consequences for obstruction.

It would address enrichment, weaponization, ballistic missiles, drone production, terror financing, and the arming of Hezbollah, the Houthis, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Iranian militias across the region.

Sanctions relief would follow verified compliance in stages. Frozen assets would not be released on the strength of a signature. Enforcement would not depend on another future committee, another 60-day negotiation, or the goodwill of Russia and China. Any provision affecting Israel’s security would require Israel’s participation and consent.

In plain English: Iran acts first. The benefits come second. Cheating brings consequences immediately.

That is diplomacy backed by strength.

Everything else is calligraphy on a countdown clock.

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Versailles Is Not Cursed. Leaders Simply Refuse to Learn.

The palace is not haunted. The mirrors are not magical. Versailles does not doom agreements merely because they are signed beneath its gilded ceilings.

The problem is human vanity—the recurring belief that a dramatic venue can transform an unfinished bargain into a historic achievement; that cameras can substitute for verification; that an aggressor’s signature is evidence of an aggressor’s conversion; that the people placed in danger should be grateful because diplomats used the word “peace.”

History repeats itself because leaders keep believing they are too sophisticated to repeat it.

Versailles was the warning. Évian was the warning before the warning. Israel’s exclusion was the warning inside the text. The missing missile restrictions were a warning. The deferred nuclear provisions were a warning. The $300 billion promise was a warning with twelve zeroes attached.

And twenty days later, the corpse of the agreement supplied the final warning.

The West must stop paying the Islamic Republic to postpone war and start imposing conditions that make war, nuclear blackmail, and proxy terror impossible for the regime to wage.

America’s allies do not need elegant reassurances. They need American clarity, American leverage, and American resolve.

Israel will welcome genuine peace. We have crossed deserts for it, traded land for it, buried children while waiting for it, and signed agreements with former enemies who chose a different future.

But we will not confuse a pause with peace, bribery with diplomacy, or a signature at Versailles with security.

The Jewish people have read this chapter before.

This time, we are holding the pen—and the sword.

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