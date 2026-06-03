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Watching Haredi extremists smash the windows of Deputy Supreme Court President Justice Noam Solberg is not merely disturbing. It is a חילול השם, a desecration of God’s Name, carried out in public for the entire nation to witness.

Justice Solberg is not some anti-religious crusader. He is an observant Jew, a resident of Judea, a Religious Zionist, a man who wears a kippah and lives a life rooted in Torah and mitzvot. Yet a mob stood outside his home, shattered windows, terrorized a neighborhood, and disgraced everything Judaism is supposed to represent.

Let us be absolutely clear: there is no Torah source that permits vandalism, intimidation, or mob violence against fellow Jews.

The Torah commands, “ואהבת לרעך כמוך” (Leviticus 19:18), “Love your neighbor as yourself.” The same chapter prohibits hatred, revenge, and harassment. The Mishnah teaches that human dignity, כבוד הבריות, is among the highest values in Jewish life. The Gemara repeatedly warns against humiliating another person in public, comparing it to shedding blood (Bava Metzia 58b).

What happened outside Justice Solberg’s home was not a defense of Torah. It was an assault on Torah.

The hypocrisy becomes even harder to ignore when the same extremists claim exemption from national responsibility while benefiting from the sacrifices of others. Religious Zionism has always understood a truth deeply rooted in Jewish tradition: defending Jewish lives is a sacred obligation.

The Mishnah states, “If someone comes to kill you, rise early and kill him first” (Sanhedrin 72a). The Torah commands, “You shall not stand idly by the blood of your neighbor” (Leviticus 19:16). The Rambam teaches that protecting Jewish life is among the community’s most fundamental obligations.

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פיקוח נפש, the preservation of life, overrides nearly every commandment in the Torah. When Israel faces enemies on seven fronts, when soldiers stand guard so that Jews can pray, learn Torah, raise families, and walk safely in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, and Beit El, military service is not merely a civic duty. It is participation in the defense of Jewish life itself.

The Religious Zionist world has produced thousands of soldiers, commanders, combat officers, and reservists who carry a rifle in one hand and a siddur in the other. They have demonstrated that serving God and serving the Jewish people are not contradictions. They are partners.

Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook taught that the rebuilding of the Jewish nation in its land possesses profound spiritual significance. Rabbi Tzvi Yehuda Kook emphasized that Jewish sovereignty carries responsibilities alongside privileges. Rabbi Shlomo Goren, Israel’s first Chief Rabbi of the IDF, argued passionately that defending the Jewish state is itself a mitzvah.

No serious Torah scholar can look at a soldier standing on Israel’s borders protecting Jewish lives and claim that his sacrifice is worthless. No honest observer can look at shattered windows outside a judge’s home and claim that this is Torah Judaism.

The Jewish people are facing enough enemies without creating new battles among ourselves. Hamas does not care whether a Jew wears a black hat, a knitted kippah, or no kippah at all. Hezbollah does not distinguish between Haredi, Religious Zionist, secular, or traditional Jews. The missiles fall on all of us.

That is precisely why these scenes are so heartbreaking.

The answer to disagreement is not violence. The answer to legal disputes is not vandalism. The answer to national challenges is not hiding behind double standards while others carry the burden of defending the nation.

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The Torah demands better. The Jewish people deserve better.

Every rioter responsible should be arrested and prosecuted. Every rabbi with moral courage should condemn these acts publicly and unequivocally. Every Jew should remember that the greatest Kiddush Hashem is not smashing a window in anger. It is building a nation with responsibility, dignity, justice, and mutual respect.

A Jewish state defended by Jewish soldiers and guided by Jewish values is not a contradiction. It is one of the great miracles of Jewish history.

Breaking windows is easy.

Building a nation worthy of God’s Name is far harder.

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