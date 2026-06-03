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Aku's avatar
Aku
3h

What Torah condemns or commands is subject to interpretation. Haredim do whatever their leaders tell them to do and their leaders apparently consider violence against Justice Solberg and actually against the whole country a mitzva towards higher purpose of praying rather than enlist

in defense of Israel.

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The Holy Land News
3h

Maimonides Mishneh Torah

"A king should not wage other wars before a milchemet mitzvah. What is considered as milchemet mitzvah? The war against the seven nations who occupied Eretz Yisrael, the war against Amalek, and a war fought to assist Israel from an enemy which attacks them.

Afterwards, he may wage a milchemet hareshut, i.e. a war fought with other nations in order to expand the borders of Israel or magnify its greatness and reputation.

There is no need to seek the permission of the court to wage a milchemet mitzvah. Rather, he may go out on his own volition and force the nation to go out with him. In contrast, he may not lead the nation out to wage a milchemat hareshut unless the court of seventy one judges approves."

Mishneh_Torah,_Kings_and_Wars.5.1-2

Every Jew living in Eretz Yisrael should contribute to defend the country.

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