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Puck's avatar
Puck
3m

"Islamist extremism" !???!

Those who use this phase need to read the Koran and the Hadiths to learn its attitude towards Jews and its instructions how to deal with Jews.

Ask yourselves, are those who follow the dictates of their religious texts extremists or faithful, devout, pious, zealous, True Believers? Or are they just being extremists of an Islamic hue?

“The Sages did not long for redemption so Jews could dominate other peoples, enjoy luxury, or receive applause. They longed for freedom from oppression so that Israel could devote itself to Torah and wisdom.”

Does not Torah teach how Jews are to conduct themselves upon return? Exodus 19:6 says Israel shall be a kingdom of priests and a holy nation and Isaiah 49:6, says Israel should be a light unto the nations.

What do these destinies mean? What is the meaning of Priesthood? Holiness? National Holiness, (spiritual) Light?

It is in uncovering the profound meaning of each one that we discover and reclaim the boundless spiritual breadth and depth and purpose of Jewish Peoplehood.

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
4h

I will not make Aliyah, but I will continue to support Israel and defend her attributes till my last breath.

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