We Are the Answer. We Are the Dream. We Are Home.
I’m sitting here trying to find the right words, but the truth is — there aren’t words strong enough.
Because how do you describe living inside a miracle?
Last week opened with a powerful moment— watching the son of one of my closest friends become a Bar Mitzvah at the Kotel (Western Wall).
Standing there, by the stones that have soaked up thousands of yea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.