THE LIGHT ERUPTED IN DAYLIGHT.

THE THIRD DAY OF CHANUKAH AT NAALEH FARM.

This happened today.

Not by candlelight.

Not in silence.

Not in hiding.

It happened under the sun, on the third day of Chanukah, in open air, on Jewish land, with Jewish children laughing so loudly it felt like history itself was cracking open.

And let me say this without poetry first, without metaphor, without soft edges:

This was a victory.

Children ran—not cautiously, not nervously, not guarded—but wildly, freely, with faces glowing, eyes alive, smiles that did not ask permission to exist. Popcorn exploded into the air. Candy floss spun like clouds of impossible joy. Sufganiyot came in floods—powdered sugar everywhere, sticky hands, unfiltered happiness. Soda fizzed. Music carried. Laughter echoed across hills that have waited far too long to hear it again.

And while the children laughed, the youth built.

Not slogans.

Not signs.

Not empty words.

They built flower-bed boxes. Wood. Nails. Soil. Sweat. Purpose. Young hands learning that creation is holy, that planting life is a rebellion against despair. That building something real in the Land of Israel is louder than any chant against us.

But understand this:

The sweetness was never the sugar.

The sweetness was in what was being repaired.

In children who have seen too much darkness tasting pure joy again.

In souls being pulled back from the brink without labels, without lectures—just love.

In animals rescued from neglect, fear replaced with safety.

In land that has known exile feeling Jewish hands again—working it, loving it, refusing to abandon it.

The Gemara does not say the miracle began with oil.

The miracle began when Jews stood up.

When the Greeks tried to erase us, it was not just the Temple they defiled—it was identity. They wanted Judaism without G-d, Jews without purpose, a people without land. And the Hasmoneans answered with action before miracle, courage before comfort, commitment before certainty.

Only then did the oil burn.

And today—on the third day of Chanukah, the day when light stops trembling and starts multiplying, the day of momentum, the day of no turning back—Naaleh Farm stood as living Torah.

This is not a project.

This is not a “program.”

This is Judaism alive.

This is Zionism before it was sanitized, before it was bureaucratized, before it was turned into something polite. This is Zion as it was always meant to be: children laughing on reclaimed land, youth building instead of breaking, life erupting where despair was supposed to win.

The Torah begins with light because light comes before structure. And Chanukah teaches ma’alin bakodesh—we rise, we add, we grow, we do not shrink to survive.

Today, in full daylight, Naaleh Farm added light to the world.

Not symbolic light.

Not rhetorical light.

Living light.

This is how a people survives.

This is how a land heals.

This is how redemption starts—not in heaven, but in dirt, laughter, courage, and stubborn love.

This is the third day of Chanukah.

This is the miracle before the candles.

This is Zion breathing again.

And no force on earth can put this light out.

