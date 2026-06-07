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Imagine waking up tomorrow and discovering that politicians across Europe had become obsessed with one particular Christian practice.

Not terrorism.

Not crime.

Not economic collapse.

Not war.

Not antisemitism.

Not jihadism.

Not violent extremism.

No.

They’ve become obsessed with baptisms.

Suddenly there are parliamentary hearings.

Expert panels.

Television debates.

Government consultations.

Academic conferences.

United Nations discussions.

Newspaper editorials.

Human-rights reports.

Celebrity activists.

Thousands upon thousands of hours devoted to answering a breathtaking question:

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“Should Christians still be allowed to baptize their children?”

Most normal people would assume civilization had suffered a collective head injury.

Yet replace baptism with circumcision (brit milah) and suddenly millions of educated people nod thoughtfully as if this is the most reasonable conversation in the world.

That is the joke.

And like most jokes involving Jews and Europe, it stops being funny after a while.

For those unfamiliar with Judaism, brit milah is not some obscure custom practiced by six rabbis in a basement.

It is not Judaism’s version of decorative holiday lights.

It is not optional.

It is not peripheral.

It is not a cultural accessory.

It is one of the oldest and most fundamental commandments in Jewish life.

Older than Christianity.

Older than Islam.

Older than most countries currently debating it.

Abraham was practicing it while the ancestors of modern European politicians were still trying to figure out which end of a spear was the dangerous one.

Yet somehow the ancient covenant is now the thing under investigation.

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Think about the absurdity.

Europe has spent decades importing conflicts it cannot control, tolerating antisemitism it cannot stop, empowering extremists it cannot understand, and creating bureaucracies that make the DMV look efficient.

But when a Jewish family performs a ritual that predates most of European civilization, suddenly everyone becomes a specialist.

The same people who cannot explain inflation become experts on Judaism.

The same politicians who cannot build a train line on time become authorities on Abraham.

The same governments that lose track of illegal migrants somehow know exactly what should happen in a Jewish nursery eight days after birth.

If satire were dead, Europe would have resurrected it.

The deeper issue is not circumcision.

The deeper issue is confidence.

Confidence that Jewish practices may be questioned.

Confidence that Jewish traditions may be reviewed.

Confidence that Jewish continuity may be regulated.

Confidence that Judaism itself is open for public redesign.

That should terrify anyone who believes in religious freedom.

Because once governments decide ancient religious obligations exist only by permission of modern politicians, every faith eventually enters the queue.

First the Jews.

Then someone else.

History has an irritating tendency to work that way.

And that is why so many Jews hear these debates differently than everyone else.

Many Europeans hear a legal discussion.

Many Jews hear an alarm clock.

Europe hears policy.

Jews hear history.

Europe hears regulation.

Jews hear a familiar soundtrack.

The reason is simple.

For two thousand years, Jewish history has consisted largely of people explaining why Jewish life would be much easier if Jews would just change one small thing.

Just one.

Always just one.

One restriction.

One regulation.

One adjustment.

One compromise.

One modernization.

One accommodation.

One exception.

One little tweak.

Funny thing about history.

The people proposing the first restriction almost never imagine they are standing at the beginning of a much larger story.

They think they are doing something reasonable.

The people on the receiving end are usually the ones who recognize the pattern first.

That is why Jews become nervous long before everyone else.

Experience is a ruthless teacher.

And Europe has spent centuries making Jews exceptionally experienced.

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