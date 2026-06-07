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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
2h

This is outrageous. Where is the call to stop Muslims from mutilating their daughters?

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Eva's avatar
Eva
3h

So if they ban circumcision for Jews, does that mean they also ban it for moslems?

Turnabout is fair play, after all.

That’s not going to make their new ‘citizens’ happy, is it?

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