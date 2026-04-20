Today is the day.

Not a date you acknowledge and move past. Today is the day a nation stands still and tells the truth about itself without flinching. The siren sounds and everything stops, as if time itself refuses to move forward until we face what has been given up so we could be here. Roads freeze. Conversations vanish. And in that silence there is no escape, only memory pressing in from every direction.

We remember the ones who did not come home.

Young men and women who walked into fire so the rest of us could wake up to ordinary mornings. People who had futures that were real and vivid and close enough to touch, and in a single moment those futures were taken from them. Every name is a world that should still be alive. Every grave is a story that should still be unfolding. Parents carry a silence no parent should ever know. Spouses carry a presence that is now absence. Children grow up holding onto fragments instead of moments.

And we also remember those taken not on battlefields, but in buses, in homes, in streets, in places that should have been safe. The victims of terror. Families shattered in an instant, lives stolen without warning, ordinary moments turned into scenes no one should ever have to imagine. Their loss is no less deep, no less sacred. Their absence echoes just as loudly.

This is grief that does not fade. This is love that has nowhere to go.

And yet, even in this unbearable sorrow, there is something unbreakable underneath it. A people that refuses to disappear. A nation that continues to stand because others chose to stand when it mattered most. Their sacrifice is not only loss. It is the reason life continues here at all. It is the quiet, relentless strength that allows a country to rise again the very next day and keep going.

That is not normal. That is extraordinary.

But there is another truth today demands we face.

Some of the heroes came back.

And they are still fighting.

We give it a name, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, because we need language for it, but the reality is far deeper than a diagnosis. It is the mind refusing to leave a place it never should have been. It is the body reacting as if danger is still present even when everything looks calm. It is living with a storm that does not follow rules.

It is waking up at night pulled back into moments that never really ended.

It is hearing a sound and feeling your entire body brace for something that isn’t there.

It is sitting with your family and feeling like you are somewhere else entirely.

It is love that is still there, but buried under layers of tension and exhaustion.

It is spouses carrying weight they never imagined they would have to carry.

It is children learning to be careful instead of carefree.

This is not weakness. This is the cost of protecting others. This is what happens when someone absorbs the worst so the rest can live without seeing it.

And still, even here, there is something powerful.

Because these families continue.

They wake up every day and choose to hold on. They fight for each other in ways that don’t get recognized. They build something fragile and real out of something that could have destroyed them completely. There is courage here too. A quieter kind, but no less real.

At Na’aleh Therapy Farm, we saw both the pain and the strength. We saw the breaking points and the resilience that somehow still exists alongside it. And we made a choice.

To show up.

To create a place where healing can begin, even if it is slow and imperfect. Where the land itself becomes part of that process. Where something inside can soften, even slightly. Where families can sit together and feel, for a moment, that life is not only survival.

It is not a miracle. It is something else.

It is hope, built carefully, one moment at a time.

So today, as we move from the depth of remembrance into the light of independence, we are doing something simple that carries real meaning.

We are bringing these families together for a Yom HaAtzmaut BBQ.

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A place where children can laugh without tension.

Where spouses can breathe without bracing.

Where veterans can sit in a space that does not demand anything from them except that they be present.

A few hours of light in lives that often feel heavy.

And that matters more than it sounds.

Because sometimes healing does not start with something dramatic. It starts with a moment where everything feels okay again, even briefly.

This is where you step in.

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If today moved you, let it move you into action. Not out of guilt, but out of connection. Out of understanding that we are part of the same story. That the strength of a nation is not only in how it remembers the fallen, but in how it cares for the living.

Help us create this moment for them.

And to the hundreds who have already stood with us, who didn’t just feel but acted, there is deep gratitude here. You have already helped carry this forward. You are already part of bringing light into places that need it. You are already standing with families who should never have to stand alone.

Today is filled with sorrow.

But it is also filled with something stronger.

Remembrance. Resilience. Responsibility.

And the quiet, unshakable belief that even after everything, we are still here, and we take care of our own.

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