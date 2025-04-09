Welcome to Our Vigil: Daily Insights from the Heart of Zion
Shalom, defenders of truth,
I am Yonah Elias, writing from the unyielding hills of Gush Etzion, Israel. Born beneath the oppressive shadows of apartheid in Johannesburg and molded by the enduring legacies of Holocaust survivors, I am a testament to an unbreakable strength and an undying hope. This Substack is my arena in the valiant struggle against oblivion, a fight against the s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.