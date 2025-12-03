Should Bibi Follow Golda’s Example?

There are questions in Jewish history that refuse to be quiet. They claw at the conscience. They sit in the throat. They linger like unresolved halacha that demands a psak—but no posek dares to give one too quickly.

This is one of those questions.

Because leadership in Israel is not a political science exercise. It is a covenant with the Jewish people. It is a spiritual burden that no other nation on earth understands. Our leaders do not merely govern—they carry us. They hold our fears, our traumas, our destiny, our survival, our eternity.

And when leaders falter—even without guilt, even without negligence, even with the best intentions—the weight becomes unbearable.

Golda Meir felt that weight after the Yom Kippur War. She didn’t resign because she was a failure. She resigned because she understood the ancient Jewish expectation:

a leader must own the pain of the people even if the world refuses to see the cost.

She stepped down not as a political act, but as a Jewish act.

A Litvak act.

A recognition that leadership without renewed trust becomes a contradiction, even if the leader’s heart is pure and the circumstances unfair.

In the Litvak world, we don’t romanticize authority. We scrutinize it. We expect clarity. We demand introspection. We teach that the higher you rise, the more you must account for every breath. Leadership is not immunity—it is sacrifice.

Which brings us to today.

Israel is fighting for its life. The ground is soaked with trauma. The trust between people and institutions has been ripped open. And standing in the center is Benjamin Netanyahu—a brilliant defender of Israel, a man who has shaped the nation’s security for decades, a leader whose strategic mind is unmatched.

But October 7 happened on his watch.

Just as the Yom Kippur War happened on Golda’s.

This is not about blame—it is about responsibility.

Not political responsibility—Jewish responsibility.

So we must ask the question.

We must.

Even if it hurts.

Even if saying it out loud feels like touching a live wire.

Should Bibi learn from Golda’s example?

Should he consider stepping aside after the war, not because he is guilty, but because the burden of leadership demands that someone bear the weight?

Is the covenant restored through continuity—or through sacrifice?

Does responsibility mean staying in place—or giving space?

We challenge the reader not to run from the question.

Don’t hide behind your loyalty.

Don’t hide behind your anger.

Don’t hide behind what the media says, or what the opposition screams, or what the commentators insist.

Ask yourself:

What does leadership require when the nation bleeds?

What does responsibility look like when a people stands shattered?

What would the Litvak masters demand of a leader in this moment?

And what would Moshe Rabbeinu expect of someone who holds the fate of Israel in his hands?

Don’t answer it.

Not yet.

Because the answer isn’t the point.

The question is.