More than 200 celebrities—pampered millionaires whose greatest personal risk is a bad review—have attached their names to something so morally depraved it should permanently stain them: a demand for the release of Marwan Barghouti, a convicted terrorist serving multiple life sentences for orchestrating mass murder.

Let’s strip away the propaganda and say his name without the perfume.

Marwan Barghouti is not a “symbol.”

He is not a “political leader.”

He is not a “freedom fighter.”

He is a mastermind of terror.

Barghouti was a senior commander in Fatah’s Tanzim militia during the Second Intifada—a campaign defined by suicide bombings, shootings, and lynchings deliberately aimed at civilians. He did not throw stones. He did not chant slogans. He planned, authorized, and financed attacks that sent gunmen and bombers into streets, cafés, buses, and marketplaces with one goal: maximum Jewish death.

Under his direction:

Civilians were ambushed and executed.

Families were murdered simply for being Jewish.

A Greek Orthodox monk was gunned down—proof that this was never about “occupation,” but about blood.

Ordinary people going about their lives were turned into body counts for propaganda posters.

Israeli courts convicted him on multiple counts of murder after overwhelming evidence—communications, funding trails, operational command. This was not a kangaroo court. This was due process. Witnesses. Facts. Verdicts. Life sentences—plural—because one lifetime could not contain the crimes.

And yet, the celebrity class wants him free.

Read that again.

While Jewish children were dragged from their beds, while parents were slaughtered in front of their families, while hostages were taken and paraded like trophies, these same people said nothing. No open letters. No tears. No moral urgency.

But for a convicted mass murderer?

Now they find their voices.

This is not ignorance. This is moral inversion.

They speak of “human rights” while campaigning for a man who annihilated the most basic human right of all—the right to live. They weep for the architect of terror while erasing his victims entirely, as if Jewish blood evaporates on contact with ideology.

This is what happens when celebrity narcissism collides with fashionable hatred. When slogans replace facts. When “resistance” becomes a magic word that launders murder clean. When Jews are the one people on earth whose killers are rebranded as heroes.

Let’s be crystal clear:

Freeing Barghouti would not be an act of justice.

It would be a celebration of terror.

A message that mass murder is negotiable.

That Jewish lives are conditional.

That fame can outweigh graves.

This was never about peace.

Peace does not come from releasing men who built careers on slaughter.

Peace does not come from romanticizing death merchants.

This is about something darker: the normalization of antisemitism so complete that even convicted murderers of Jews are transformed into icons—while their victims are erased, mocked, or justified away.

History is watching. And it will remember who stood with the dead—and who signed petitions for the men who killed them.

No more pretending.

The world hasn’t just gone mad.

It has revealed exactly who it is willing to excuse—and who it is willing to sacrifice.

