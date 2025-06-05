What Would You Do? No, Really—What Would You Do?
What would you do if someone deliberately ran over your son with a car—on purpose—watched his little body fly through the air, laughed, and drove away?
What would you do if a group of men broke into your home, tied your daughter to a chair, raped her for hours, and then shot her in the face while filming it?
What would you do if your wife was dragged out …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.