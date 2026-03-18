Bartholomew and the Three Stooges of the Moral Collapse

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The forest is no longer a forest.

It is a conference.

A full-blown, badge-wearing, lanyard-swinging, self-congratulatory CONFERENCE on “Resilient Confectionery Infrastructure.”

Bartholomew Ignatius the Third is now the keynote speaker. Of course he is. The man sneezed a house into orbit and somehow got promoted.

Behind him, a banner reads:

“REIMAGINING COLLAPSE: A JOURNEY.”

The marshmallow rubble is still smoldering in the background like a diabetic crime scene.

And front row, sitting like three malfunctioning animatronics programmed by a committee that hates results:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer — The Kings Cautious Narrator of England

French President Emmanuel Macron — The Theatrical Philosopher of France

Canadian Prime Ministers Mark Carney — The Spreadsheet Sorcerer of Canada

The Three Stooges of Strategic Nothingness.

Starmer is taking notes. Not on what happened, but on how to describe it in a way that sounds less like a disaster and more like a gentle inconvenience.

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Macron is already halfway through a speech that no one asked for, quoting philosophers, inventing new words, and somehow making a marshmallow explosion sound like a cultural milestone.

Carney has built a 47-slide presentation proving that if you adjust for marshmallow density, humidity, wind patterns, and “emotional volatility,” the house is technically still standing.

It is not standing.

It is paste.

But that’s not the point.

The point is they sound like they know what they’re talking about, which in this forest apparently counts as reality now.

Bartholomew clears his throat.

“Today,” he begins, “we move beyond the outdated concept of ‘walls.’”

Of course you do.

Because walls failed. Not because they were made of marshmallows, but because the concept itself is now considered offensive.

“We will build,” he continues, “a boundary-free, soft-perimeter, impact-absorbent living environment.”

Translation: even softer garbage.

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The raccoons are crying. Not from sadness. From inspiration.

One of them is actively hugging a melted marshmallow chunk like it’s a spiritual experience.

And then—

The wolves howl.

Not politely. Not metaphorically. Loud. Close. Hungry.

The conference freezes.

Starmer looks up, confused, like the wolves didn’t RSVP and therefore shouldn’t exist.

Macron raises a finger, as if he can lecture the wolves into better behavior.

Carney checks his notes, clearly hoping there’s a section titled “Unexpected Predatory Reality.”

There isn’t.

Because none of them planned for reality.

They planned for optics.

And here’s where it goes completely off the rails.

Starmer stands up and announces, with absolute seriousness,

“We must avoid provoking the wolves.”

The wolves, who are currently approaching with the subtlety of a freight train made of teeth.

Macron suggests opening a dialogue.

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“With the wolves?” someone asks.

“Yes,” he replies. “We must understand their perspective.”

Their perspective is eating you.

Carney proposes a “wolf risk mitigation framework,” which appears to be a drawing of a circle labeled “Less Wolves.”

Brilliant.

Bartholomew, meanwhile, is spiraling into full delusion.

“This is an opportunity,” he insists. “A moment to rethink our relationship with structural vulnerability.”

A raccoon gets dragged five feet by a wolf and he still calls it a “dynamic interaction.”

This is the level of insanity we’re dealing with.

And then—

Reality doesn’t knock. It kicks the door in.

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu step into this absolute circus like two guys who just walked into a kindergarten play that somehow escalated into a survival situation.

They take one look.

The banner.

The speeches.

The melted house.

The approaching wolves.

The three stooges arguing about tone while being five seconds away from becoming lunch.

And there’s that same pause.

That same moment where reality decides it has had enough.

Trump points at the marshmallow rubble.

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“This is your security?” he says, half-laughing, half-disgusted.

Netanyahu doesn’t waste time. He’s already moving, already positioning, already treating the wolves like what they are: a threat, not a discussion topic.

No speeches.

No frameworks.

No emotional validation for predators.

Action.

Immediate. Clear. Unapologetic.

The difference is so obvious it’s almost embarrassing.

The wolves hesitate.

Because for the first time, something in this forest isn’t soft.

And suddenly the entire illusion collapses harder than the marshmallow house ever did.

Starmer is still talking about de-escalation while stepping backward.

Macron is trying to negotiate with something that has already decided the outcome.

Carney is adjusting his model to include “unexpected consumption variables.”

They are not just wrong.

They are useless in the moment that matters.

Bartholomew tries one last time.

“This was all part of a larger vision,” he insists, voice cracking, marshmallow sliding slowly down his face.

No one is buying it anymore.

Because once reality shows up, the performance dies instantly.

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The fox isn’t a genius.

The house wasn’t innovative.

The conference isn’t leadership.

It’s a joke that went too far and forgot it wasn’t supposed to be real.

And as the dust settles, as the wolves pull back, as something solid finally starts getting built—

You’re left with the uncomfortable, unavoidable truth:

The most dangerous thing in the world isn’t the wolf.

It’s the idiots who insisted the marshmallow would hold.

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