Iran can butcher its own people by the tens of thousands and the so-called free world just shrugs and refreshes its feed. Bodies pile up. Prisons overflow. Families disappear. And the global moral police? Silent. Missing. Suddenly very busy doing absolutely nothing.

South Africa, where’s your ICC circus now? Where’s the righteous fury, the emergency filings, the breathless speeches about international law? You found your voice when Jews defended themselves. You found your courage when Israel fought terrorists. But when an Islamist regime slaughters its own citizens in cold blood, you vanish like cowards who only know how to punch in one direction.

Belgium, spare us the lectures. You can summon outrage on command when Israel exists too loudly, but when Tehran turns its streets into killing fields, you develop a stutter. Your silence isn’t neutrality. It’s complicity wrapped in smug European hypocrisy.

And the activist class. The campus loonatics. The professional protesters. The ones who scream about justice between classes and then go back to their comfortable little bubbles. You can organize a march in five minutes if it’s anti-Israel, but you can’t find Iran unless someone draws an arrow. You chant about oppression while people are being executed for chanting in real life. You are frauds. Every last one of you.

Greta. Mother Earth’s loudest selective mute. Always available when Israel is involved. Always unavailable when Islamists are murdering women for wanting freedom. Silence isn’t an accident. It’s a choice. And you chose wrong.

Here’s the pattern, and it’s not subtle anymore.

When Jews fight back, it’s genocide.

When Iran massacres Iranians, it’s complicated.

When Israel defends itself, it’s a crime against humanity.

When the Ayatollah becomes the butcher of the Middle East, everyone suddenly needs “more context.”

No. This isn’t about human rights. It never was.

This is about obsession with Jews and indulgence toward tyrants.

If women’s rights mattered, Iran would be a global emergency.

If freedom mattered, Tehran would be isolated like a disease.

If genocide mattered, the Islamic Republic would be treated like the monster it is.

But instead, international institutions rot in silence. Media outlets tiptoe. Influencers disappear. And the same people who foam at the mouth about Israel can’t even muster a tweet when Iranians are being hunted in the streets.

You proved it. All of you.

Your outrage is fake.

Your morality is conditional.

Your values collapse the moment Jews aren’t the villain.

So thank you for the honesty. The mask is gone. The double standard is exposed. The world sees exactly who screams for justice and who only screams at Jews.

And while you were silent, people died.

While you debated language, families were destroyed.

While you sipped comfort and preached morality, a regime drenched itself in blood.

History will remember this moment. Not kindly.

And it will remember who stood with freedom and who hid behind silence.