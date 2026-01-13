So let’s ask it plainly, loudly, and without the polite NGO whisper. Where the hell is Greta Thunberg?

Tehran is exploding with bravery. Women are torching symbols of their own imprisonment. Students are charging batons with nothing but rage and hope. Workers are striking a regime that shoots first and lies later. This is not a metaphorical emergency. This is an actual one. And yet the world’s most famous professional scolder has vanished like a broken smoke alarm when the building is on fire.

This is not a climate march with matching fonts and a police escort. This is not a safe tantrum in a Western capital where the worst consequence is a viral clip and a speaking tour. Iran is inconvenient. Iran does not care about optics. Iran does not clap. Iran kills dissidents and buries them quietly. And suddenly the megaphone goes dead.

Funny how that works.

Because standing with Iranian protesters would require confronting a real tyranny. Not a cartoon villain. Not a democracy you can shame for sport. A brutal Islamist regime that hangs gays, beats women into submission, exports terror, and laughs at international resolutions. That kind of evil does not fit the fashionable activist worldview. It is too ugly. Too clear. Too hard to blame on the West.

So instead, silence. A very loud, very telling silence.

The ideology collapses under pressure. It only knows how to attack free societies. It only knows how to rage where it is safe. It is allergic to moral courage because moral courage demands consistency. If you claim to speak for the oppressed and ignore Iranian women being hunted in the streets, you are not an activist. You are a brand manager protecting the product.

The Iranian people are not asking for solar panels. They are asking for freedom. They are not begging for hashtags. They are begging to live without fear. They are doing the hardest work imaginable while Western moral celebrities hide behind carefully curated causes that never require personal risk.

History is ruthless about this stuff. It remembers who stood up when it mattered. It also remembers who stayed quiet, adjusted the narrative, and hoped no one noticed.

So again, louder for the cameras that never showed up. Where the hell is she?