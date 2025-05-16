Subscribe

As the world mourns a lie, we dance in truth. From Rashbi’s cave to a shelter with our sons—Mashiach is on his way.

There are nights that aren’t merely nights.

They don’t slip quietly into memory.

They sear themselves into your soul.

Lag BaOmer in Efrat was one of those nights.

But this year, it was something more.

Something sharper.

Something divine.

Because w…