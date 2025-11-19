Subscribe

I’ll tell you exactly who I am. I’m a Jew — the kind the world can’t exterminate, can’t silence, can’t intimidate, and definitely can’t lecture. I’m the walking historical glitch that refuses to disappear. I’m the stubborn, loud, covenant-bound descendant of every empire’s worst nightmare — the people they swore they’d erase, only to end up as museum exhibits while I’m still here drinking coffee in Judea like it’s a cosmic joke.

I’m not gentle. I’m not apologizing. I don’t exist to make anyone comfortable. I exist to remind history that G-d has favorites and they’re very, very annoying to tyrants. I exist to trigger dictators, confuse antisemites, and watch the civilized world melt down because I believe in something older than their shaky morals and newer than their latest hashtag — Torah, land, peoplehood, destiny.

I’m the Jew who moved home, not “overseas.” I didn’t immigrate — I returned. I live on the hills where my ancestors built altars and fought empires, where prophets walked barefoot, where kings ruled with slingshots and psalms. I wake up every morning on soil that has seen more covenants than countries like France have seen showers. I’m here by birthright, not by permission slip.

I’m the Jew who refuses to shrink. I don’t cower for global opinion, I don’t negotiate my existence with people who cheer for Hamas, and I don’t seek acceptance from the same nations who murdered my grandparents’ cousins and now pretend to be morally enlightened. Spare me. I survived your crusades, inquisitions, ghettos, gas chambers, boycotts, sanctions, and campus tantrums. You really think a UN resolution is going to scare me?

I am here because my ancestors prayed, bled, danced, and died so their children could stand where I stand. I am here because exile was a wound, and return is the cure. I am here not to be polite — but to be alive, loud, and absolutely unmovable.

I am the Jew who doesn’t merely survive. I build. I plant. I raise kids with Hebrew names that sound like war songs. I defend my home with ancient stubbornness and modern firepower. I don’t offer land-for-peace fairy tales to people who chant for genocide. I offer reality: if you come for us, we will outlast you and outlive you — just like we outlasted every other empire that tried.

Who the hell am I?

I am the Jew who came home and refuses to leave.

The Jew who laughs in the face of history’s threats.

The Jew whose existence is both miracle and revenge.

And if that makes the world uncomfortable?

Good. Let them choke on it.

