Get 20% off for 1 year



No seriously — WHAT cosmic level of delusion, what PhD in historical amnesia, what advanced major in TikTok propaganda gave you the confidence to walk onto the stage of history — MY history — and announce that you’re the star?

This is the Jewish homeland.

It’s not complicated.

It’s not up for debate.

It’s not a “narrative.”

It’s archaeology. It’s Bible. It’s blood. It’s bones. It’s every heartbeat of my people for 4,000 years.

And here YOU come — fresh off a UN press release, wielding a slogan written by a Soviet propagandist in 1964, shouting about “liberation” on land you never owned, never ruled, never built, never sanctified, never even mentioned in your holy book — not once, not one single time — and suddenly you’re the Indigenous Tribe of All Time™?

Bro. Be serious.

You scream “occupation” while sitting on top of 22 Arab countries and 57 Muslim-majority states.

You scream “genocide” while your population triples every decade.

You scream “stolen land” while living in houses Jews built, cities Jews founded, and using names Jews gave you.

Then — THEN — you try to tell me to “go back to Europe.”

Europe?!

The place that tried to incinerate every Jew on earth?

My family didn’t crawl out of the gas chambers so you could hashtag me out of my homeland.

And the funniest part?

You want to “decolonize” Israel by…

checks notes

…colonizing it.

With Jordanian accents.

With Egyptian surnames.

With a national identity invented by a KGB-backed committee.

Meanwhile, every time an Israeli plows a field, he hits a 2,000-year-old mikvah.

Every time a kid kicks a soccer ball in Efrat or Shilo or Beit El, it rolls across ancient Jewish foundations.

You know what you find under your villages?

The same Jewish sites you swear never existed.

But here’s the part that makes this whole circus go nuclear:

You actually think you’re going to win.

You think the Jewish people — the most resilient, stubborn, history-defying nation on earth — are going to hand you Judea and Samaria like a clearance sale at Target.

Let me break it to you in a language you’ll understand:

Ain’t. Gonna. Happen.

Not today.

Not tomorrow.

Not in a thousand years.

Not in your wildest “UN condemnation #927” fantasy.

We survived Babylon.

We survived Rome.

We survived Crusaders, Ottomans, Nazis, British White Papers, suicide bombers, rockets, and the entire planet lecturing us about morality while funding terrorists.

You think YOU’RE gonna break us?

With your fake maps, your fake history, your fake tears, and your fake cause?

Get real.

This land is Jewish.

By covenant.

By archaeology.

By history.

By law.

By destiny.

And if that truth burns your narrative to ash?

Good.

Let it burn.

Because I’m done whispering.

I’m done debating.

I’m done pretending this is a “conflict” between two equal claims.

It’s not.

It’s a tug-of-war between truth and delusion — and truth wins every single time.

We are home.

We are sovereign.

We are back — after 2,000 years of exile, wandering, slaughter, survival, and unimaginable miracles.

And no amount of propaganda, protests, or performative victimhood will ever change that.

So again, for the people in the back:

WHO THE HELL DO YOU THINK YOU ARE STEALING MY LAND?

Sit down.

History just slapped you across the face.

And the Jewish people aren’t apologizing.