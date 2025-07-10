WHY THE HELL AM I WAKING UP AT 3 A.M. BECAUSE OF IRANIAN-BACKED YEMENI TERROR GOBLINS?
The World’s on Fire and the West Is Jerking Off to Its Own Funeral.
I. AM. DONE.
I’ve hit my final straw, my last nerve, the absolute limits of what a functioning adult in a civilized nation should ever be forced to tolerate. It’s the morning after another 3 A.M. missile siren, and I am foaming at the mouth with a level of rage that makes volcanic eruptio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.