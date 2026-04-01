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The planet woke up today and collectively decided to stop pretending. Not in a healthy, introspective way. More like a full theatrical meltdown where logic was escorted out of the building and replaced with a panel discussion moderated by people who think geography is a suggestion.

Breaking overnight: the United Nations has officially solved the Middle East conflict by introducing the “Feelings First Doctrine,” a groundbreaking policy in which rockets are now required to undergo an emotional impact assessment before launch. Early reports indicate the rockets declined to comply, citing irreconcilable differences with reality. In response, the UN issued a strongly worded paragraph, followed by a softer paragraph apologizing for the tone of the first paragraph, followed by a third paragraph blaming Israel for the punctuation.

In Europe, leaders gathered for what they called an emergency summit but what looked suspiciously like a group therapy session with better catering. France announced it will no longer allow military overflights that could “escalate competence,” a condition experts warn could lead to outcomes. Spain followed by unveiling a new policy of “strategic confusion,” under which no one is entirely sure what they support, oppose, or had for breakfast. The room erupted in applause, mostly because applause is safer than clarity.

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Across the ocean, America’s finest institutions of higher learning introduced a new interdisciplinary degree: Applied Outrage Engineering. Coursework includes “Intro to Chanting Things You Read Once,” “Advanced Blame Redistribution,” and a capstone project where students must successfully protest an issue while misunderstanding it completely. Honors students receive a minor in Blocking Traffic Without a License.

Somewhere deep in a press room, a spokesperson explained that words no longer mean what they used to mean. “Genocide,” for instance, now refers to anything that trends above 50,000 mentions, while “self-defense” is defined as whatever makes the loudest group uncomfortable. Dictionaries are being updated hourly, mostly by people who don’t own dictionaries.

In Tehran, officials announced a historic cultural exchange program where slogans are exported globally in exchange for silence on domestic policy. The initiative has been wildly successful, with influencers proudly amplifying chants they would be arrested for repeating locally. When asked about the contradiction, officials responded, “Contradiction is a Western construct,” before posting it online.

Meanwhile, a coalition of activists unveiled a new rulebook titled “Violence: A Flexible Framework.” Chapter one clarifies that violence is always unacceptable, except when it isn’t. Chapter two explains that context matters, especially when the context supports your pre-existing opinion. Chapter three is just blank, which critics say is the most honest part.

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Back in Washington, lawmakers convened an emergency hearing titled “Something Must Be Done, Preferably Later.” After six hours of passionate speeches, they agreed to commission a report to investigate whether previous reports were sufficiently report-like. The measure passed unanimously, except for one dissenting voice that accidentally read the proposal and was promptly escorted out for violating decorum.

Silicon Valley, never one to sit out a global crisis, rolled out a new feature called “Personalized Reality.” Users can now curate their own version of events, complete with custom facts, adjustable timelines, and optional accountability filters. Early adopters report unprecedented satisfaction, mainly because nothing contradicts them anymore.

Financial markets surged on the news that confusion has become the world’s most reliable currency. Analysts recommend diversifying portfolios with outrage, selective empathy, and long-term investments in hypocrisy, which continues to outperform all expectations.

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And then, somewhere inconveniently grounded in actual reality, a handful of people attempted to speak in complete sentences about facts, history, and consequences. Their microphones were gently unplugged to preserve the overall aesthetic of chaos.

The world spins, statements are issued, hashtags are deployed, and somewhere, somehow, people are still shocked that pretending complexity doesn’t exist leads to outcomes no one understands.

Happy April Fools Day!