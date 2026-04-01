Voice of Zion

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FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
5d

Happy April Fools (every month is now Fools Month). I laughed my tuchas off.

Happy Pesach.

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Joanne Kaufman's avatar
Joanne Kaufman
5d

Clever, witty, entertaining.... and unfortunately, true.

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