YOU ARE A FREAKIN’ MONSTER
You saw them take our children. You watched mothers ripped from doorways. You watched fathers dragged into tunnels like animals. And what did the “civilized” world do? It reached for its talking points, for its spreadsheets of “context,” for its moral equivocation — and then it tut-tutted at the people who dared to defend their babies.
I am not sad. I am…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.