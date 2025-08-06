You Called Me Hitler While Waving a Terror Flag — Grab a Mirror and Choke on Your Own Stupidity
So apparently…
I’m a Nazi now.
Yep.
Because I said—brace yourself—
“Maybe we shouldn’t praise people who burn babies and film it in 4K.”
And for this, TikTok experts and café revolutionaries across the West lost every remaining neuron they ever borrowed from a BuzzFeed article.
Suddenly I’m trending.
Not as “Jew who survived generations of genocide.”
But as “Op…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.