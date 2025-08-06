So apparently…

I’m a Nazi now.

Yep.

Because I said—brace yourself—

“Maybe we shouldn’t praise people who burn babies and film it in 4K.”

And for this, TikTok experts and café revolutionaries across the West lost every remaining neuron they ever borrowed from a BuzzFeed article.

Suddenly I’m trending.

Not as “Jew who survived generations of genocide.”

But as “Op…