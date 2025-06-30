Bernie’s your Rebbe, Iran’s your tzedakah(charity) box, and you think Ilhan Omar is just misunderstood. Mazel tov, schmucks.

Subscribe

Let’s just say it:

If you’re a Jew still voting Democrat in 2025, you are either suffering from long-term COVID of the soul or you’re participating in the first recorded case of group national suicide via ballot box.

You’ve turned Ti…