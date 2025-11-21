Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Gottlieb, Roger S.
Nov 21

Not surprising that the first pogrom came before M. was sworn in. don't forget the anti-Zionist Jews who think because they disavow Israel, they will be safe. The right wing antisemites don't care about Israel, they hate Jews in any form, any country, with any set of 'beliefs'.

oy veh.

Joanna Fox
Nov 21

What I don’t understand is why the people of New York were given such poor candidates to vote for? Where are the good courageous leaders?

