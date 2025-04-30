You Want Aid to Gaza? RELEASE THE HOSTAGES.
Let’s not waste time with diplomatic pleasantries.
Let’s not play footsie with the international hypocrites, terrorist enablers, and UN-loving cowards.
Let’s speak the truth — raw, red, and righteous:
You want aid to Gaza?
Release the Jewish hostages. NOW.
Not “show signs of life.”
Not “negotiate terms.”
Not “facilitate dialogue.”
RELEASE THEM. Every last one. …
