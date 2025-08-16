Zionism and the Unbreakable Destiny of the Jewish People
For two thousand years, Jews lived as strangers among the nations. We were scattered across continents, expelled from country after country, locked in ghettos, burned in pogroms, and finally, nearly annihilated in the Holocaust. And yet, through it all, we clung to one dream: Jerusalem. “Next year in Jerusalem” was not a slogan, but the beating heart of…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.