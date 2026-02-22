Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
6h

This was a written anthem! Loved every word!

Reply
Share
Dayna Albert's avatar
Dayna Albert
6h

A beautiful mishmash of humour, resilience, intelligence and strength. So Jewish!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture