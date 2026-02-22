Subscribe

Fine. Let’s tear the drywall off this thing.

I am a psychopath.

Clinically. Spiritually. Historically. Genetically pre-loaded with 3,000 years of covenantal overachievement and unresolved exile trauma.

Normal people wake up and check the weather.

I wake up and check if we still exist.

Normal people drink coffee.

I drink coffee and immediately think about whether the Maccabees would have preferred oat milk.

You think that’s stable behavior? No. That’s Jew Brain at full wattage.

Everything I do is because I’m Jewish. I brush my teeth because I’m Jewish. I pay taxes because I’m Jewish. I overtip because I’m Jewish. I undercook chicken because I’m paranoid about Kashrut even when nobody’s looking. I argue with myself in the shower about geopolitical strategy because apparently that’s relaxing.

Subscribe

I support Israel like it’s a personality disorder. I live here. Voluntarily. In a country where the news cycle sounds like a military briefing and a group chat had a baby.

Who does that?

A psychopath. That’s who.

I chose to move to the one place on earth where you can get artisan sourdough, spiritual awakening, and an air raid siren within the same 12-minute window. That’s not a retirement plan. That’s a commitment to the plot.

And the thing is, I love it.

I love that we are the only people in history who turned generational trauma into startups. I love that we survived empires the way normal people survive awkward family dinners. Egypt? We wrote a book about it. Babylon? Poetry. Rome? Still here. Nazis? Rebuilt and then invented cherry tomatoes.

Subscribe

That’s not normal resilience. That’s cosmic stubbornness.

Some Jews think I’m too loud.

Other Jews think I’m not loud enough.

One guy wants me to calm down and “be nuanced.” Another guy wants me to bring back iron-age energy and storm the Knesset with a Tanach and a megaphone.

I can’t win.

Which is also very Jewish.

Let’s talk about how insane we are as a people.

We argue with God.

Subscribe

We argue with prophets.

We argue with each other.

We argue with strangers online who have usernames like FreeFalafel69 and a master’s degree from a comment section.

We survived exile for 2,000 years and instead of disappearing quietly like normal civilizations, we came back speaking the same language and complaining about parking.

That’s not sanity. That’s historical defiance with a WiFi connection.

And me? I’m just the loud cousin at the family reunion of civilization.

You think I’m crazy because I refuse to treat Jewish existence like it’s optional. Because I think sovereignty matters. Because I don’t believe self-defense requires a footnote and a UN permission slip.

Subscribe

You think that’s extreme?

I think forgetting October 7 would be extreme.

I think pretending Jews are safer without power would be extreme.

I think acting like 3,000 years of history is a quirky opinion would be extreme.

So yes. I’m unhinged.

I wake up every day in the Jewish homeland and think, this is insane and miraculous and fragile and eternal all at once. I feel pride and fear and gratitude and sarcasm in the same breath. It’s like emotional CrossFit.

Subscribe

And I write.

I write because if we don’t tell our story, someone else will, and they’ll charge us tuition to misunderstand it.

I write because being Jewish is not a side hobby. It’s the operating system. It’s the firmware update. It’s the reason I care about literally everything.

You want a lifestyle blog about smoothies and minimalism?

Wrong address.

You want a slightly feral, historically caffeinated, covenantally committed Jewish man writing like the survival of the tribe depends on the WiFi staying connected?

Perfect.

Subscribe.

Subscribe

Fund the madness.

Support the clinically Jewish.

Because if loving my people loudly, defending my homeland unapologetically, and laughing at the absurdity of our survival makes me a psychopath…

Then hand me the diagnosis and a keyboard.

We’re not going anywhere.

And I’m just getting started.

Subscribe