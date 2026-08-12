Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
2h

What can one say

but magnificent ✨

Reply
Share
Edith Barad's avatar
Edith Barad
4h

thank you for your writings I,have been living in israel for 55 years, know all the places but still enjoy this

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture