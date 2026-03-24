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You think danger is something you measure by distance.

You think safety is something you inherit by geography.

Then you live here, in this land, and everything you thought you understood about fear, about belonging, about home… collapses and rebuilds itself into something far more honest.

There’s a moment, just before the sun disappears behind the hills of Judea, when the entire land turns gold. Not decorative gold. Not poetic exaggeration. Real, burning gold that settles over stone and tree and earth like a memory waking up.

You stand there, and something happens that you can’t quite explain without sounding like you’ve lost your grip on modern, rational thinking.

The land recognizes you.

Not you personally. Not your résumé, not your opinions, not your passport.

You as part of a people.

A people that walked this soil when the world was still figuring out what civilization even meant. A people that spoke to one God here, argued with Him here, built and destroyed and rebuilt their lives here.

A people that were exiled, scattered, hunted, burned, humiliated, erased on paper a thousand times over…

…and yet never let go of this place.

You feel it in your bones. Not as nostalgia. As truth.

And then the siren goes off.

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Because this is Israel. The most beautiful love story ever lived and the harshest reality ever faced exist in the same breath.

You run.

You grab your children, your family, your life, and you run. Heart pounding, lungs burning, instincts screaming. And in that run, in that raw moment where fear strips away every illusion, you realize something that changes you forever:

Everyone is running with you.

The man you nodded to but never really spoke to.

The woman from down the street whose name you still don’t know.

The elderly survivor who has seen humanity at its worst and still chose to live here.

The young soldier home for a few hours who drops everything and sprints like everyone else.

Seven million souls, moving as one.

That is not just a nation.

That is a covenant made visible.

And while you are standing in that shelter, shoulder to shoulder with strangers who are no longer strangers, the rest of the world is busy misunderstanding everything.

Because out there, Jews are not safer.

Not even close.

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In London, Jewish ambulances were burned in an antisemitic arson attack.

In Sydney, Jewish neighborhoods have faced intimidation and open hostility spilling into the streets.

In Paris, Jewish schools and synagogues require military protection just to function.

In New York, Jews have been attacked in broad daylight for the crime of existing visibly.

In Los Angeles, mobs have surrounded Jewish businesses, screaming threats that sound like echoes from a darker century.

In Toronto, Jewish institutions have been vandalized, targeted, marked.

In Berlin, Jews are warned not to wear visible symbols of their identity.

This is not ancient history.

This is now.

And here’s the part no one wants to say out loud:

The danger for a Jew, today, in parts of the Western world, can be greater than the danger here.

Because here, the threat is external.

There, it’s creeping into the streets, into the culture, into the silence of people who should know better.

Here, when the siren sounds, you run together.

There, sometimes, you stand alone.

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And yet—here’s the miracle, the contradiction, the beauty that defies every attempt to reduce this place to a headline—

Here, even under threat, even under fire, this land feels like the safest place a Jew can stand.

Because safety is not just the absence of danger.

It’s the presence of belonging.

It’s knowing that if something happens, the person next to you will not turn away.

It’s knowing that your story is not a footnote here.

It’s the foundation.

This is where the romance becomes almost overwhelming.

Because this is not just a people returning to a land.

This is a people returning to a relationship.

A relationship with one God, forged in this very soil. A relationship that demanded everything—faith, struggle, obedience, rebellion, love, sacrifice—and never let go.

This land is where that relationship breathes.

Where it walks.

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Where it lives in the ordinary and the extraordinary at the same time.

You see it in a father planting a tree with his child, pressing roots into earth that has waited generations for that exact moment.

You see it in families building homes on hills that once stood silent, filling them with laughter that feels like a correction to history itself.

You see it in the chaos of markets, the arguments, the noise, the stubborn refusal of this people to be anything other than fully, unapologetically alive.

And then you see it again in the shelters.

In the silence between breaths.

In the shared glance that says everything without words:

We are in this together.

This is nationalism at its most beautiful, most misunderstood, most powerful form.

Not the nationalism of dominance.

The nationalism of return.

The nationalism of a people who buried too many, lost too much, wandered too long, and still chose to come home.

Still chose to build.

Still chose life.

You feel the past standing behind you here. Not as memory. As presence.

Every generation that dreamed of this land.

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Every prayer whispered facing this direction.

Every promise carried across continents and centuries.

It all converges into one undeniable reality:

You are here.

Actually here.

Not dreaming it.

Living it.

Defending it.

Loving it.

And the more you live it, especially in moments of fear, the more something inside you ignites.

A love that is not fragile.

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A connection that cannot be debated away.

A certainty that this story is not only continuing—it is reaching a new height.

You look around, at the people, at the land, at the impossible fact of it all, and you realize something that doesn’t fit into modern language, something that feels almost too big to say out loud:

This is a miracle you can touch.

This is a promise you can stand on.

This is a love story between a people and their God that refused to end, no matter how many times the world tried to close the book.

And when the siren ends, when you step back outside and the hills are glowing again like nothing ever happened, you feel it all at once.

The fear.

The love.

The history.

The future.

And it overwhelms you.

Because you finally understand:

This is not just where we live.

This is who we are.

And for the first time in thousands of years, we are home.

Not quietly.

Not cautiously.

But fully, defiantly, beautifully home.

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