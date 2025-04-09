Welcome to the war-room of Yonah E , where truth hits harder than an Iron Dome interception and sarcasm is a fully loaded Zionist-grade weapon.

I’m Yonah E.

Yes—that Zionist troublemaker who didn’t run to Canada, didn’t retreat into Brooklyn vegan cafés, and definitely didn’t sign up for “Middle Eastern Studies” taught by professors who think Tel Aviv is somewhere near Hogwarts. I made Aliyah after October 7, slammed my suitcase down in Israel, and got to work with Torah, history, chutzpah, and four kids who all need snacks immediately.

Why I write:

Because anti-Semitism is back, louder, dumber, and now with smartphones.

Because people who can’t explain basic geography are tweeting foreign policy.

Because America and Israel are the last sane islands in an ocean of global stupidity.

Because someone has to call out terrorists, cowards, appeasers, and moral influencers who can’t spell “morality.”

What you won’t get here:

Hand-holding for genocidal regimes.

Emotional support for land-for-peace fantasies (a.k.a. magical thinking).

Tiptoeing around anti-Semites with sociology degrees.

Cringe guilt-trips pretending Israel has to apologize for existing.

What you WILL get:

Conservative fire with biblical backbone.

Zionism with receipts.

Humor that should probably be regulated by the FAA.

Torah-level truth bombs.

Brutally accurate history lessons that make UN diplomats sweat.

I defend Israel.

I defend America.

I defend civilization, babies, the unborn, democracy, and every Jew’s ancient right to their homeland.

If that annoys you—mazal tov, you’ve diagnosed your values problem.

If that electrifies you—welcome home.

Subscribe. Read. Laugh. Learn. Fight back.



This is where truth goes to war and wins. 🇮🇱🇺🇸🔥

— Yonah E