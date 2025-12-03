Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

November 2025

The Fake Country That Never Existed — And the King Who Built an Empire on the Myth
The Palestinian Illusion: Jordan’s Century-Long Lie Exposed
  
Yonah E
ENOUGH. QATAR’S HANDS ARE COVERED IN JEWISH BLOOD AND EVERYONE KNOWS IT.
QATAR BUILT HAMAS. QATAR PROTECTS HAMAS. QATAR SPEAKS FOR HAMAS. END OF STORY
  
Yonah E
Last Night I Witnessed the Unbreakable Soul of Am Yisrael
Unity Warriors isn’t a charity — it’s a lifeline, saving Jewish lives on the front lines and beyond.
  
Yonah E
Happy Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving, America & Every Freedom-Loving Soul Across This Blessed Earth!
  
Yonah E
From Brokenness to Strength: A Sanctuary Where Rescued Animals and Israel’s Warriors Rebuild Each Other
Join the mission to heal Israel from the inside out.
  
Yonah E
1:38
From the Front Lines to the Barnyard: How a Horse Named Flicka Is Defeating PTSD—One Neigh at a Time
Join the Mission: Save a Horse. Heal a Soldier. Strengthen Israel.
  
Yonah E
Pack Your Bags, Jews — History’s Done Waiting. Come Home.
If you don’t choose Israel now, the world will choose it for you.
  
Yonah E
If You Hate Jews, Read This, You Delusional, Keyboard-Drooling, Brain-Damaged Goblin
Ohhhhhh look who stumbled in!
  
Yonah E
I AM THAT DAMN JEW AND I AM NOT BACKING DOWN
You Holocaust-thirsty, dumpster-grade gremlin.
  
Yonah E
You Voted for Intifada, NY. Don’t Pretend You Don’t Know What Comes Next.
AMERICA JUST ELECTED AN ANTISEMITIC MAYOR: JEWS, TAKE THE HINT
  
Yonah E
