We Refuse to Break

You plan for a Purim carnival. Music. Laughter. Children running through the fields at Na’aleh Therapy Farm in costume, sugar-high and fearless.

And then war reminds you who you are.

This year, the carnival did not happen. The stages stayed quiet. The bounce houses never inflated. Because while we were preparing for joy, our soldiers were preparing for battle. While we were planning games, their wives were packing bags and kissing husbands goodbye.

So we did what Jews have always done. We adapted. We moved toward the need.

They could not come to us. So we went to them.

Instead of a carnival field filled with noise, we spent the day driving from home to home delivering very special Purim gifts to IDF families. We knocked on doors where exhaustion lives. Where toddlers ask when Abba is coming home. Where wives are holding down fortresses of faith with trembling hands that refuse to break.

There are moments you do not forget.

A child clutching a Mishloach Manot like it was treasure.

A mother trying to smile while her eyes said everything.

A quiet thank you that carried the weight of an entire nation.

This was not a regular Purim. There were no costumes hiding reality. The reality was right there. Raw. Unfiltered. Holy.

And yet, I have never felt Purim more deeply.

Because Purim is not just noise and confetti. It is the stubborn, defiant joy of a people who refuse to disappear. It is unity in the face of threat. It is the understanding that when danger rises, Am Yisrael closes ranks.

Our soldiers are not statistics. They are husbands, fathers, sons. Their families are not background characters in a war story. They are carrying the heaviest load so the rest of us can breathe.

To our soldiers: we see you. We honor you. We owe you more than words can carry.

To your wives and families: your strength is its own form of heroism. You are fighting a battle of endurance and faith that most people will never fully understand.

And to our donors… there are no adequate words.

Because of you, those doors were knocked on. Because of you, those children felt remembered. Because of you, those families felt embraced by something bigger than themselves.

You did not just fund gifts. You funded dignity. You funded connection. You funded a reminder that they are not alone.

This is what a mitzvah looks like in wartime. It looks like showing up. It looks like choosing unity over fear. It looks like turning a postponed carnival into a convoy of love.

We will have an epic carnival once this war is over. It will be louder. Bigger. More defiant. The laughter will shake the hills. And it will taste sweeter because we earned it.

But today was holy in a different way.

Today was Am Yisrael refusing to fracture.

If you already donated, thank you from the depths of our hearts. Truly. You were part of something sacred.

If you have not yet, there is still time to stand with these families and be part of this mitzvah.

In a year when Purim looked different, unity became the costume we all wore.

And it was beautiful.