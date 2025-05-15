Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Greeting from Jerusalem

Yonah E's avatar
Yonah E
May 15, 2025

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Voices of Zion
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture